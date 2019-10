Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Thousands of folks laced up there walking shoes to help out pets in need.

Step-by-step, paw by paw, the support for the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center is evident.

Organizers asked that in lieu of a fee, that participants make a donation for the animals in need.

Every item is a big help considering their enormous needs.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event you can donate directly to the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center.