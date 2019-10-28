9-year-old boy still recovering, after he’s victim of hit and run getting off school bus

Posted 10:41 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, October 28, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 9-year-old boy is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle while getting off his school bus last Thursday. Rose Jackson said her son Dylan has multiple breaks in his ankle and is forced to use crutches or a wheelchair until it heals.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 5:00 pm on October 24th on Goodfellow a few blocks north of I-70. Investigators are still searching for the driver of the black Pontiac. The fourth-grader is a student at Kipp Victory Academy, a charter school.

Police said the bus driver had used the proper signals to warn cars to lawfully stop.

The boy's mother said they are having a hard time fitting pants over Dylan's bulky cast and are accepting donations for wide-legged or larger pants to fit over the cast. Jackson said people are welcome to contact her at 314-387-8135.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.