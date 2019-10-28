Blood drive at Metro East school dedicated to principal with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - Coming together to help those who need blood, that was the spirit of a blood drive Monday at Webster Elementary School in Collinsville, Illinois.

The school gym was transformed into a blood donation center, and it was all done in honor of the school`s principal Brad Snow.

Brad has been fighting cancer since July of last year.

“Currently I`m diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia which is called CML and it affects the white blood cell production in my bone marrow,” explained Brad, who is also involved with Boy Scouts and is married with two children.

Brad was suddenly diagnosed after routine blood work. The very next day his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Brad takes medication every day and is doing well, he says his wife is doing well too.

But the school wanted to do something to support Brad and others.

So, they came up with the blood drive.

The blood drive on Monday was the second one dedicated to Brad.

“For people to come out and donate to help people like me even though I don`t need the blood but there`s other people with leukemia that do..to help those who have been in disasters or just need blood transfusions, it`s a special feeling to know people will come out and will support you and support those that have the issues they do,” said Snow.

Sheila Varble was among those who came out.

She has two daughters at Webster Elementary and has lost three family members to cancer.

“It really is just the importance of donating. They always need more donations,” said Varbel.

Parent Kim Kuechle added as she donated blood, “It helps people, it`s the right thing to do and you never know if it`s going to happen to you…if you`re going to need the blood one day.”

JoAnn Dalton works at the school; her husband was just recently diagnosed with bone cancer.“I know that there are a lot of people who are affected by cancers and all kinds of blood things that need blood and if I`m able to do this then I`m more than happy to do it,” said Dalton.

People left messages of love and support after they donated.

Brad has his own message about donating blood, “I`d encourage people every time they can donate to get out and donate blood because you are making a difference for someone.”