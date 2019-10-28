× Blues come back to beat Red Wings in Overtime

After seeing a 3-1 lead disappear, the Blues rallied for a 5-4 overtime win in Detroit over the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon.

David Perron scored his sixth goal of the season in overtime to win it for St. Louis. The Blues had built a 3-1 lead going into the third period. They got first period goals by Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford and a second period tally from Ryan O’Reilly. But the Red Wings responded with three goals in the third period. After Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal, the Blues found themselves trailing for the first time in the game, 4-3.

Ryan O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game to tie the contest at 4-4. Then Perron notched the game winner in overtime. O’Reilly two goals and two assists and Perron one goal and three assists were the offensive leaders for the Note.

The win boosts the Blues season record to 6-3-3. Their next game will be Wednesday, October 30th when they host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. Face off is at 7:00 PM.