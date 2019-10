× Blues TV Analyst Darren Pang on Sports Final

Blues TV analyst on Fox Sports Midwest Darren Pang talks it over with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on tonight’s Sports Final.

Among the Blues topics they discuss are the quick start to the season for Brayden Schenn and the Blues, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, getting the best from each of their opponents this season.