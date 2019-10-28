× Grand jury indicts Earl Cox for 1993 Angie Housman murder

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County grand jury indicted Earl Cox last week for the 1993 murder of 9-year-old Angie Housman.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Cox in June. This latest indictment comes after an independent grand jury looked at the evidence.

New DNA testing cracked this case, linking Cox to a murder case that went cold for more than 25 years.

Angie Housman was kidnapped from her school bus stop in St. Ann in 1993. She was found nine days later in the Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County. A hunter found her tied to a tree. New testing on Housman’s clothing came back to Cox, who was locked up at the time in a North Carolina federal prison for child porn. Police brought him to St. Charles County in June to face the Housman murder charge.

Friday’s indictment is for one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse. He’s also been accused of kidnapping Housman as part of the crime but he hasn’t been charged with it.

Cox will be arraigned on the charges on November 25.