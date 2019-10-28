× LeBron James evacuates from his home because of the Los Angeles wildfires

LeBron James said in a tweet early Monday morning that he had to evacuate from his home because of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

“Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!” James wrote.

James later tweeted that he found accommodations and sent prayers to families in the area, saying, “Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas bordering the 405 Freeway near the The Getty Center where a brush fire, dubbed the Getty Fire, broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Evacuation orders were issued by the LAFD for “the top of Mandeville Canyon Road down to Sunset. From Mandeville Canyon on the East to 405 on the West. The north border is up to and including the Mountain Gate Community.”

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019