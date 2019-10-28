Neurosurgeon says brain tumor diagnosis isn’t a death sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor today and nearly 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor this year.

The word "tumor" evokes fear, shock, and confusion. A brain tumor diagnosis might sound like a death sentence. But not all brain tumors are cancerous.

With more than 120 different types of primary brain and central nervous system tumors, how do you make sense of it all?

Dr. Bernard Bendok, a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss brain tumors: their symptoms, how they're diagnosed, the risk factors, and how people are affected.