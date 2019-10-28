Pet of the Week: Chichi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chichi is a 7.5-year-old Dachshund mix. She weighs 26 pounds but could stand to lose a little weight.

Chichi is such a sweet dog! She was surrendered to the Metro East Humane Society as her previous owners were losing their home and could no longer care for her.

Chichi likes other dogs and is very friendly with people.

She enjoys going on slow, leisurely walks and curling up on the couch with you.

You can visit Chici at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.