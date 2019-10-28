Police issue endangered person alert for 84-year-old man

Posted 10:09 pm, October 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 84-year-old Donald Seay. Seay was last seen Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive in St. Charles, Missouri.

He was seen driving a Tan 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Missouri license plate VA5R9X.

Police say Mr. Seay may be suffering from dementia.

If you have seen Donald Seay or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

