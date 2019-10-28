Police: Suspect in custody for south St. Louis County shooting

Posted 4:24 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, October 28, 2019

Suspect in custody for south St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have a person in custody in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in south St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. near a gas station in the 12300 block of Tesson Ferry Road, just north of the Interstate 270 interchange.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.