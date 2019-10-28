× Police: Suspect in custody for south St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have a person in custody in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in south St. Louis County.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. near a gas station in the 12300 block of Tesson Ferry Road, just north of the Interstate 270 interchange.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. That person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

