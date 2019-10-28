Proud to Serve: Granite City Police Captain receives $1,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are proud to salute Granite City Police Captain, Jenna DeYong. Captain DeYong was nominated for our Proud to Serve award from her longtime friend who she’s known since 7th grade. When Captain DeYong started on the police force nearly 30 years ago, there were not many females signing up to join a predominantly male career. Despite the unbalance, Captain DeYong has served in the same community of Granite City for the entirety of her career. Her friend tells us most residents of Granite City know Captain DeYong. She is seen in schools, hosting coffee with a cop events, she’s the Park Commissioner and a longtime coach for Girls on the Run. When the community was hit by the steel mill closing, she organized food drives for the families, and she reaches out to help in any way possible to keep the residents safe. She’s raised two boys who are grown and out of college while serving Granite City.

Captain DeYong was nominated by Karen Brokaw, her friend since 7th grade who tells us:

Capt Jenna DeYong was the 1st female officer on our police force nearly 30yrs ago. At that time she was told she would never make it on the force or make 30yrs. Jenna has had to work extremely hard to show what she is made of. Jenna does so much to support our community not only as a Police Officer but volunteers as a coach for Girls on The Run, is our Park Commissioner, volunteers her time to help out wherever and whenever needed. Jenna set up a food donation to make baskets when our Mill was closed to help out the workers who were without jobs. This woman is a true SUPERHERO in every sense of the word. Also, she organized our very 1st shop with a cop to help less fortunate kids at Christmas. Our town absolutely LOVES Jenna.

Jenna DeYong receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and a $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

