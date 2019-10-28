Some trick-or-treat events postponed due to weather, safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – St. Louis-area communities have postponed trick or treating because of safety and weather. Edwardsville and Glen Carbon have delayed the candy gathering event.

“Anything that has to do with safety is a great idea, absolutely,” said Emily Rees-Wilson, who lives in Edwardsville.

The postponement of Halloween fun is not just because conditions could be miserable.

“It’s definitely safety. The primary thing here is we want the kids to have a good time but to do it in a safe manner,” said Edwardsville Police Major Mike Fillback. “So, we don’t want to take in any chances that the weather plays a role in an accident that could have been avoided.”

Families in the two communities usually go door-to-door for candy the night before Halloween, with a big parade planned for October 31. This year, rainy and cold temperatures are in the forecast. City leaders are pushing back the trick or treating date until Friday, the parade will still take place on Halloween.

“I like it because it’s a weekend instead of a weeknight and I like it because it’s going to be better weather,” said parent Elizabeth Feather.

Gary Forshaw, who passes out candy to Edwardsville kids, says he’s glad for the postponement.

“People drive too fast anyway, especially with the wet weather and everything, and kids with costumes, they don’t always see (things) crossing the street,” he said.

Sadly, the big trunk-or-treat event in Normandy has been completely canceled. The decision was made out of respect for a long time and much-loved city employee Rodney Jarrett, who died recently. He had served the town for almost 50 years.

The chance of miserable weather has a group in Springfield, Illinois moving its Halloween parade to November 2.

And a subdivision in House Springs, Missouri is also considering changing the date of its Halloween events.

If we learn of other communities doing this we will let you know.