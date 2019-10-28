St. Louis police investigate murder in Carondelet

Posted 4:16 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, October 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate a fatal shooting in a south city neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Bates Street, in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woodling said police took a potential suspect in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.