× St. Louis police investigate murder in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate a fatal shooting in a south city neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Bates Street, in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woodling said police took a potential suspect in custody.