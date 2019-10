Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Every two minutes, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States. One local organization is using free music therapy to help survivors of sexual assault in St. Louis, Seattle and New York.

Rachel Ebeling, the Executive Director of the Angel Band Project joined FOX 2 to talk about the 'Songs of Survivors' benefit concert at the Sheldon on Saturday, November 2.

The Angel Band Soundtrack with Norbert Leo Butz

The Sheldon Concert Hall

Saturday, November 2

7:30PM