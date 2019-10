Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Do you like your haunting with an artsy twist?

Tim Ezell got a first look at the Leverage Dance Theater Halloween-inspired immersive dance 'The Forgotten'.

'The Forgotten' runs Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2, with performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to dress in theme, preferably in black, dark or decaying.

