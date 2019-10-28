TKO: Mizzou Disappoints, Again

Posted 12:33 am, October 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

Mizzou fans we all did it.   At least, I think we all did it.   Checked out the Mizzou football schedule and thought maybe they could be 8-0 by the time they were headed to Georgia.   Instead they appear to be headed nowhere.  It's the subject of The Kilcoyne Opinion (TKO).

