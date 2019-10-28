Win the Best Seats in the House – Cirque Dreams Holidaze!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE electrifies the Fabulous Fox Theatre for the holiday season with its re-imagined live family holiday spectacular November 29 – 30! FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House! We’re giving away four VIP tickets, plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets are on sale now!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as a “delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload.” Broadway World raved it’s “the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy,” of the sold-out performances that “dazzled…at The Kennedy Center” (Washington Post). The Tennessean proclaimed it “a dazzling Holidaze Spectacle…for both young and old” at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts.

Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On-the-edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking production. Join in the festivities and catch the holiday spirit with the show the Boston Globe declared “Las Vegas…meets family entertainment…meets musical theatre!”

