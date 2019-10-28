Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

You Paid For It: Much hated concrete balls on Compton Avenue to stay

Posted 5:58 am, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, October 27, 2019
ST. LOUIS - The pilot program for those dreaded concrete balls on Compton Avenue in south St. Louis is over. They were put in for a so-called trial period.

As it stands, despite the criticism officials have decided to keep them where they are. They were put in about a year ago as part of a $250,000 project.

The concrete balls are located at six intersections along South Compton. Motorists complained about how it makes turning difficult. Many of the balls have been hit, and some were knocked off their moorings.

But the head of the Board of Public Services says the balls are doing what they were designed to do, slow down traffic. We recently talked to motorists who still hate those concrete balls.

