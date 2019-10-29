× 1 dead after car drives into lake at Illinois golf course

SHERMAN, Ill. – Police say one person is dead after a car crashed into a lake at a central Illinois golf course.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle drove into a lake at the Rail Golf Course in Sherman on Sunday night.

Police say one person who was in the vehicle died, but the car’s second occupant escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

The State Journal Register reports that the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is set for Tuesday on the person who died.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com