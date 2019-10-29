A glimpse inside Barnes-Jewish West County’s new hospital opening next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - The new Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital is just a week away from being open to the public.

The 260,000 square foot building was built behind the current building on Olive Boulevard, which was constructed in the 1960s. The new hospital, scheduled to open for patient care Tuesday will continue to focus on low acuity, short-stay surgical and medical cases, with 64 private inpatient rooms, four intensive care unit rooms, and 14 operating rooms.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson was live in Creve Coeur with a sneak peek of the new hospital, including private inpatient rooms, ICU units, operating rooms, radiology areas, and emergency departments.