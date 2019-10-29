Calls for more oversight, transparency at St. Louis County Council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Big issues taken up before the St. Louis County Council made for a packed house Tuesday night in downtown Clayton.

Two big groups were in attendance and although they had very separate issues, things boiled down to the groups calling for more oversight and transparency.

The first group to address the St. Louis County Council was calling for Officer Nicholas Newberry to be fired over a recent traffic stop involving 63-year-old Millicent Williams.

Williams said Officer Newberry cursed at her, inappropriately touched her, handcuffed her, and searched her car before telling Williams what had been pulled over for.

Volunteers from the St. Louis County Animal Care and Control made up the other large group. They said they’ll be terminated in 9 days and forced to reapply to volunteer.

The volunteers said they view his as retaliation for speaking up against shelter operations. They claimed that, through volunteer hours, they’ve saved the shelter roughly $30,000 a month. They’re begging the council to put a stop to their termination.

However, Spring Schmidt, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said that was not the case. She said it’s a reboot of the program so all the volunteers can go through new training together.