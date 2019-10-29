Classic kids alphabet song remix leaves the internet in an uproar

ST. LOUIS - The song that likely helped you remember the alphabet as a kid tune has recently changed and so far, people aren't having it.

In the version created by the children's site Dream English, there is more emphasis is placed on "L-M-N-O-P" making it easier for children to understand the four separate letters.  The slower rhythm is sending social media users far and wide into an uproar.

Dream English creators say the remix makes it easier for children learning English as a second language to recognize and memorize all 26 letters.  Dream English’s “Alphabet Song” is featured in numerous videos on its YouTube channel.

 

