Customer gifts O'Fallon, Mo. bartender a $50,000 Powerball ticket

O’FALLON, Mo. – Nearly two weeks ago, one of the regulars at Bleacher’s Bar and Franks bought Powerball tickets for other customers and bartenders at the watering hole ahead of that Saturday night’s drawing.

On Sunday, the Missouri Lottery terminal at the bar notified staff that one of the tickets sold the day before was a winner.

At first, bartender Taylor Russey wanted to know who’d been keeping secrets.

“I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?’” she said.

But then Russey remembered the customer that gave her a Powerball ticket. She scanned the ticket at the terminal in the bar and discovered she was $50,000 richer.

The numbers on Russey’s ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn October 19, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers for the drawing were 14, 27, 29, 59, 65, and the Powerball was 12.

Russey is the 40th $50,000 winner in Missouri and the second O’Fallon winner in 2019.