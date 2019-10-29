Gag order issued in case of St. Louis officer who shot his own colleague

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Judge today, ordered recent court actions sealed in the manslaughter case against former St. Louis Police officer Nathaniel Hendren. Judge Thom Clark said the “order is necessary to protect the privacy of the involved individuals and to ensure the impartiality of the jury pool.”

Last week, Judge Clark said he wanted to see the trial by February 2020.

Nathaniel Hendren shot and killed his police officer colleague, Katlyn Alix, on January 23rd. Hendren was on duty and wearing his bulletproof vest when he said he was playing with a gun. Officer Alix was off duty, with no vest, when Hendren shot her in the chest.

Fox 2 was the first to report on October 9th about a civil lawsuit against Hendren. The lawsuit also names Hendren’s partner, who was with him during the shooting, and their supervisor. That suit raises questions about Hendren's mental health and whether he should have even been a police officer.

Hendren is currently on house arrest in mid-Missouri. He’s set for another hearing November 25th. Today's gag order follows actions by Hendren's attorney to get six needed depositions and additional records from the St. Louis Police Department.

After that lawsuit was filed, Hendren’s attorney said the civil lawsuit was "rife with inaccuracies.”