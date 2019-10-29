× James Corden does ‘Airpool Karaoke’ with Kanye West

You didn’t really think that Kanye West would just drive around and participate in “Carpool Karaoke” did you?

Instead the rapper and provocateur took to the skies in a plane with James Corden and more than one hundred members of West’s Sunday Service Choir for a spin on Corden’s “Late Late Show” segment.

West has been promoting his new album, “Jesus Is King,” which is a departure from his usual hip hop.

The setup for “Airpool Karaoke” went like this: Corden misses his flight and instead hops a plane with West and the choir.

And rather than play music on the radio like Corden usually does in the car, the choir provided the tunes.

West also discussed everything from how he found God to his marriage to Kim Kardashian West.

He said it was when he was hospitalized years ago following a mental health crisis that he wrote down that he needed to start a church.

“God’s always had a plan for me and he always wanted to use me,” West said. “But I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain … so now when I talk about how Jesus saved me more people can relate to that experience.”

West also mentioned his five-year marriage to Kardashian West with whom he shares four children, joking that marriage years are different.

“Every marriage year is like 100 years,” said West who added that being married is “heavenly.” “It’s like 500 years of marriage.”

He may need to check in with her however as he says he wants seven children — while Kardashian West has said they are done with four.

West said his family had been praying for him during his mental health crisis and he and the choir performed a bit of his 2004 hit “Jesus Walks.”

The rapper also credited God with improving his financial situation.

“He’s is using me to show off,” he said. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

And for those who say they don’t believe his spiritual journey, West had a message: “People who don’t believe are walking dead. They are asleep and this is the awakening.”