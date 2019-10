× Money Saver: Macy’s discount must have shoes for women

ST. LOUIS – Stock up and save with a clearance sale on women’s shoes at Macy’s online.

For a limited time, get between 50 and 75-percent off shoes. Check out deals on booties, pumps, flats, slides and more.

With brand names like Michael Kors, Guess, and Lucky Brand, there are dozens of styles to choose from.

Shipping is free with an order of 75 dollars or looks for in-store pickup.