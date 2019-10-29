NGA West project offers opportunities for local small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Next NGA West project is offering major opportunities for St. Louis businesses.

A 712,000 square-foot office building, parking structures, and other site features will be built on a 97-acre site at Jefferson and Cass avenues.

Small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses are being encouraged to throw their hats in the ring for construction contracts.

“Total value of project construction...for McCarthy HITT is around $700 million and a large portion of those contracts are still out to be procured,” said Jeff Boyer, vice president of operations for McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and project executive for the McCarthy HITT team.

McCarthy HITT is the prime contractor for the NGA West project. They have goals to meet in awarding contracts. That’s why they are looking for a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“I'm very excited,” said Deanna Hemphill, co-owner of My-T-Sharp Janitorial Services, LLC. “There's room for everyone, enough money for all us to eat from together. I’m excited about the growth in St. Louis.”

Business owners are learning how to apply and lock down contracts.

“Some of the early bid opportunities are taking place in the beginning of 2020,” Boyer said. “Some of the site work, site packages, will continue through the end of next summer.”

Jay McGuire, whose wife owns Firestop Technologies, said they’re competing for a contract.

“It’s going to impact small businesses that have a tough time getting big work or haven't been involved in a project this big,” he said.