Presentation and book signing: When The Blues Go Marching In

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Most Blues fans will never forget the team's 2018-2019 championship season. The team went from last place to winning the Stanley Cup.

The championship edition of the book 'When The Blues Go Marching In' takes you from the birth of the team in the late 1960s to the team's first Stanley Cup win in 2019. The book is available at local bookstores, Barnes & Noble or reedypress.com.

When The Blues Go Marching In, Championship Edition

Author: Dan O'Neill

Book signing and Presentation

Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00pm

Grant's View branch St. Louis County Library

9700 Musick Ave

St. Louis, Mo 63123

(314) 994-3300

