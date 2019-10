× Saint Louis University researchers will pay you over $3,000 to get the flu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You could get paid $3,310 to participate in a Saint Louis University flu study . The catch, you will be infected with the influenza virus and quarantined for at least 10 days under controlled conditions at Saint Louis University.

Volunteers will receive a nasal spray containing a strain of seasonal influenza virus. The study builds on recent work by scientists in the NIAID Laboratory of Infectious Diseases to develop a model of influenza disease.