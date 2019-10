Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We hear a lot about the benefits of plant-based diets. Some doctors say ditching meat, eggs, and dairy is one of the easiest ways to improve your health. The secret to converting to this lifestyle is to have food around that you can readily enjoy, as opposed to cooking from scratch every day.

Stephanie Tornatore and Adam Bannon are the creators of the YouTube channel "Steph and Adam." They show how families can incorporate more plant-based foods without breaking the bank.