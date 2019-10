Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The population of older adults is now at 16 percent. It is expected to grow to more than one-quarter of all adults by 2060. A new report from the John A. Hartford Foundation and Web MD finds that the care of older adults is confused by lots of misinformation.

The report shows that the majority of patients and caregivers mistakenly believing that sharp declines in quality of life are inevitable. The study shows that it is not true.

More information: WebMD.com