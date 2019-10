Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid used to treat a variety of pain conditions. It's available in a variety of forms and somehow, children are increasingly coming into contact with the drug and ending up in emergency rooms.

Dr. Kristy Haggett, The Chair, of Pediatrics at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital disccuses how frequently are their cases of child fentanyl exposer at your hospital in Fenton?

Resources available:

Missouri Poison Control

Call 911 or go to the ER