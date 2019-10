Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local registered dietician believes a non-diet approach to food is truly one of the most sustainable ways to look at food.

Shannon Buescher discusses how the approach of Intuitive Eating allows you to free yourself the rules with dieting and helps you find more peace within yourself, body and food.

Feeding The Soul; A Spiritual Approach to Intuitive Eating

The Center

3 The Pines Court

Suite B

Chesterfield, MO 63141

November 15 -17

www.hayesnutrition.com/events