Blues players were asked about Vladimir Tarasenko’s injury last week and surgery this morning to repair a dislocated left shoulder. Tarasenko, the high scoring forward will be out for at least five months following today’s procedure.

The search is now on for the player who will step in to Tarasenko's spot on the team's top line.

The team knows they still must play with a team first mentality without one of the their top scorers and hope each player fills that scoring gap when called upon.