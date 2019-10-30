Cardinals unveil three new tenants for Ballpark Village Phase 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Have you ever heard of Baseballism? They call themselves a baseball lifestyle company that offers unique apparel and accessories for the national pastime and they'll be moving into Phase 2 of Ballpark Village, which is under construction.

The other new tenants are Sports and Social St. Louis, a family-friendly restaurant that will offer sports viewing with state-of-the-art AV technology, a wide variety of interactive social games like duckpin bowling, ping pong, darts, skeeball and foosball, and live music several nights a week.

The restaurant will be located at the base of the new three-story high pavilion that overlooks Busch Stadium and the infield plaza.

The third new tenant is Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, which will open across from the front door of Busch Stadium at the base of the Live! by Loews Hotel building.

Davio’s is an upscale restaurant that originated in Boston and features regional northern Italian cuisine.

“We reached out to a lot of different tenants and said we've got something cool going on here in downtown St. Louis and the initial phone calls were like, ‘Okay, well, let me think about it.’ … We get them to a game and then we get them through a tour," said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III.

The new tenants will open for business in 2020. According to the Cardinals and Cordish Companies developer, 92 percent of the properties in the Phase II expansion at Ballpark Village has been leased.