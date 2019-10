× Chesterfield man faces charges following relationship with teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Chesterfield man is now facing statutory rape and sodomy charges following a relationship with a teenage girl. David Dockens Jr. is being held on a $250,000 cash- only bond. The girl was 14 when the two lived in Louisiana.

Authorities say that relationship continued in St. Louis County in 2018 when the girl was 15-years-old.

Police say Dockens admitted to the relationship to a witness on a recorded phone call.