Double shooting in north St. Louis along Kingshighway

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on police information, identified the wrong victim as unconscious or not breathing.

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in north city Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place around 9:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Kingshighway Boulevard, in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood.

One victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the mouth. A woman in her 30s was shot in the torso. She was not conscious or breathing.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital.