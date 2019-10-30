× I-255 to close for more than 10 months in 2020 for overhaul of crumbling section

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A big construction project on Interstate 255 that gets underway early next year will affect Illinois drivers.

A 7-mile stretch of I-255 will be closed for more than 10 months, beginning in early 2020. One chunk of roadwork begins at Collinsville Road. The closures are separated by I-64 and the construction ends Illinois Route 15.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the project is a complete overhaul of a crumbling section of I-255, as part of the Rebuild Illinois program.

According to IDOT, shutting down the interstate completely means they can finish the project in 10 months instead of four years.

Then there’s the cost. The state says doing it their way will save taxpayers an estimated $14 million.

It’ll also make for a safer construction site.

The project is set to cost $64 million in total. IDOT is hosting a public meeting about the project next month where residents can ask questions and voice concerns.

The meeting is on Thursday, November 7 at Wirth-Parks Middle School in Cahokia.