Kim Hudson welcomed back on-air at FOX 2 with warm hugs and smiles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 anchor and reporter Kim Hudson has returned to television after two months off-air. She was keeping viewers up to date on social media about her condition from the hospital and her home.

Hudson broke the news in a Facebook post from September that she was going on medical leave. She has been living with uterine fibroids for some time and says that it was time for her to get a hysterectomy.

Kim said that this is a personal decision and may not be for every woman. She has not been feeling well for decades and could not understand why.

The unexpected bouts of illness had her worried that she could meet work deadlines. She was diagnosed with fibroids several years ago. Doctors were able to shrink them in 2011 with a special procedure. Kim got well but noticed the symptoms return after a few years.

Kim is asking others who are in pain to get it checked out by a doctor. She is urging viewers to get all of your regular checkups and be aware of what is going on with your body.