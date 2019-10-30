O’Fallon, Illinois man charged with sexual assault of a minor

Posted 6:39 pm, October 30, 2019, by

Eric Richardson

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old O’Fallon man on criminal sexual assault charges involving a minor.

According to Detective Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, officers arrested Eric Richardson earlier this week.

Richardson was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual of a family member under the age of 18, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, and one count of grooming.

He was jailed on $250,000 bail and remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail, Koch said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.