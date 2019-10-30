Police searching for missing man who disappeared nearly a month ago

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police are searching for a 41-year-old man missing since Friday, October 11.

Adrion Jessie was last seen on Campus Drive in St. Charles County, police said. He is described as African American, about 5-feet-9 and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to family, Jessie had plans to meet up with family and friends on Saturday, October 12 and never showed up.

He may be driving a tan Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate YG2-U6G.

Anyone with information should call police at 911 or Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465.