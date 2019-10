Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For decades many have been diggin' the Smash and Lovin who many refer to as the queen of rock n' roll. Smash and Katy Kruze joined FOX 2 as they are about to be inducted into the St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society Hall Of Fame.

For more information visit: www.StLouisClassicRock.com

St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7:00pm Tomorrow

Whitecliff Park

9245 Whitecliff Park Ln.

Crestwood, MO 63126