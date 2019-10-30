× St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of ties to 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals

HOUSTON, Texas – The Washington Nationals are Major League Baseball’s 2019 World Series champions, winning the decisive Game 7 over the Houston Astros.

Parkway West grad and Chesterfield native Max Scherzer started on the mound for Washington after being scratched from Game 5 because of neck spasms. Scherzer pitched a gutsy five innings, giving up two runs before the Nationals went to the bullpen.

But he isn’t the only person with St. Louis ties who will get a World Series ring. Former Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams will too.

Adams, a Washington reserve, walked in a single World Series at-bat. This season marked the second World Series appearance for Adams, who was also on the St. Louis Cardinals’ World Series roster in 2013 when the team lost to the Boston Red Sox. Adams remained with the Cardinals until he was traded to Atlanta in 2017 and signed with Washington the following offseason before being dealt back to St. Louis in 2018. He re-signed with Washington last winter.

There is also a St. Louis influence in the Washington front office. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Shawn Bertani, Washington’s Executive Director of player and community relations, is a Lutheran South graduate who worked for the Cardinals, along with her father Mike, a longtime member of the Cardinals’ stadium operations department.