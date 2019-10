Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Anyone spending a lot of time outdoors will really have to be wary of this cold.

With the coldest air of the season on the way, the city of St. Louis is expanding the cold weather shelter and outreach for homeless persons.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the following resources:

The St. Louis Housing Hotline at 314-802-5444

The United Way at 211

The Biddle House’s Housing Opportunities Center at 314-612-1675