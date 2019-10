Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis native created an app and website that is making it easier for people to find out if someone is a domestic violence offender.

Caroline Hammond said the Safe In Harm's Way app, which took 8 months to create, allows victims to discreetly get information to escape abuse.

Users can select a state, search by last name or birthday, to learn about any domestic violence offenses and restraining order history.