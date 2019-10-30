STL Moms: Local company shares ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cybercrime is on the rise, from companies being breached to personal data stolen. With digital information being so prominent breached have become a way of life, but there are things business owners can do to better protect themselves.

Jasleen Thakkar owner of TeamLogic IT discussed ways small business owners can detect and protect themselves with cybersecurity.

Ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

- Update software

- Use safe password policies

-Never reuse--passwords are like underpants, keep them private, change them often and never share with anyone.

-Use two-factor authentications where offered

- Always use anti-virus software

- Backup--rule of three/two is one and one is none

- Shred papers with sensitive data

- Don't fall for phishing attacks

- Wifi security --don't fall for free, you get what you pay for

- Browser security-use separate browser data for day to day activity