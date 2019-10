× Taco Bell offering free Doritos Locos tacos on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A treat for you ! Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos on October 30.

This comes after the Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series.

The hours you’ll want to head there is from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Call your local taco bell to make sure it’s participating.