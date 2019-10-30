× The Latest: Democrat wants investigation of period tracking

ST. LOUIS – The Latest on a hearing over state efforts to revoke the license for Missouri’s only abortion clinic (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A top Missouri Democrat is calling for an investigation of the health director, who said he tracked menstrual periods of Planned Parenthood patients.

State House Minority Crystal Quade on Tuesday said Republican Gov. Mike Parson must immediately review if patient privacy was compromised.

Quade added that she’s not sure if Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams is fit to serve.