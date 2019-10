Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When you think Halloween you probably think of candy, costumes, and more candy, well Tim Ezell thinks of pumpkins and then he smashes them.

Moldy pumpkins, big or small pumpkins, real pumpkins, fake pumpkins, and even gourds all are welcome to be tossed The City Museums building for their annual Pumpkin Chunkin.

You can chuck a pumpkin off the top of the 10 story 130-foot tall building and see it splat near a dumpster on the ground November 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.